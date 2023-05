United have dropped goalkeeper Mark Birighitti after his latest blunder in the weekend loss to Livingston, while striker Steven Fletcher returns from injury to face Kilmarnock

Jack Newman, 21, is in goals for just his second start and defender Ross Graham and winger Peter Pawlett are also drafted in.

Birighitti is on the bench alongside Glenn Middleton and Rory MacLeod, with Aziz Behich missing out through suspension.