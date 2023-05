Kilmarnock striker Kyle Vassell is set to play through a knee injury and Ryan Alebiosu, Alan Power and Joe Wright could all return.

David Watson is suspended and Liam Donnelly is expected to remain out along with Ben Chrisene.

Ross County hope defender Alex Iacovitti shakes off a pelvic injury suffered at Motherwell last weekend. Ben Paton, Ross Callachan, Eamonn Brophy and Gwion Edwards are out.