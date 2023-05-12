Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi was full of praise for former Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard before his side's clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Trossard departed the Amex Stadium in January, moving to the Gunners in a £26m deal.

The Belgian's exit was reportedly due to claims he felt 'humiliated' by De Zerbi, who had taken over from Graham Potter in September 2022, following Potter's move to Chelsea.

But despite this De Zerbi had nothing but praise for Trossard, who could feature when the Seagulls take on the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

"Trossard is a fantastic player," he said. "He was a fantastic player when he played for us and he still is a fantastic player.

"Now we have other players.

"I am proud for my players and I'm proud of my squad.

"I only want to speak about my players and don't want to speak about players from other teams."

The Brighton boss was also asked about the boost of having of Evan Ferguson, who hasn't featured since he was injured in their 2-1 win at Chelsea in April, available again this weekend.

"Yes it's good," he said of the striker's return. Evan is a unique player for us.

"He has different characteristics than Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav and Enciso, and now we need everyone available to play."