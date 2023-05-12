David Moyes says planning for next season has been "put on the backburner" because West Ham have been focusing on maintaining their Premier League status.

The Hammers make the trip from east to west London on Sunday when they take on Thomas Frank's Brentford.

"The planning has been put on the backburner," he said. "Your planning would go completely if you went down.

"Obviously, we have been watching a lot of games and doing a lot of scouting, but the truth is the focus has been on staying in Premier League."

The Hammers are seven points clear of the drop-zone and come into their clash with Brentford looking to make it three wins in three in all competitions.

When asked if he's expecting lots of change at the club this summer, Moyes said: "No, I would hope not as much work as last summer, when we brought in more than you would ideally want to bring in. I see more tinkering than huge stuff, not loads of work. Change here or there."