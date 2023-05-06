Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I'm not sure on the penalty. Thiago Silva doesn't get the ball, Dom [Solanke] takes his touch backwards and there is some contact but not one that was clear enough to complain about.

"The second one especially [was a bad goal to give away] because I think we were on top in that spell in the second half.

"Mati Vina gets one-on-one with Kepa and he makes a good save, Dango [Ouattara] smashes one at him from four or five yards then the header Dango would score nine times out of 10. That was a big chance to go in front and then who knows?

"They showed a bit of quality in front of our goal, we had a slight slip and they managed to stick them away. When they made a mistake and gave us a chance, we weren't clinical enough to put them away today.

"I didn't think we deserved to lose. I thought it was an even contest that could go either way. You know they have world-class player on the pitch so if they get their chance, they're going to take. They punished us twice for a couple of errors.

"The lads have looked like a good side for the last few weeks and today I saw a lot that I liked but I don't like this feeling. The lads are aware that we're pretty much safe but we don't want to feel like this every week until the end of the season.

"You can play well for 70-75 minutes but it is no good if you lose 3-1. We have to keep high standards. Let's not settle for 39 points."