Jurgen Klopp says he will try to make his Liverpool players see things from his perspective after dropping points against Tottenham on Saturday.

When asked about the title race his answer was simple: "Why should we stop believing?

"I am not sure I said (the title race is still on) because it is obvious. We both have three to play, my concern is how can we win our games.

"It's easy to describe our situation. We drew, they (Manchester City) won, the goal difference too. We can decide for ourselves how we see it. There are some facts but I try to help the boys see it like me.

"Let’s just assume that we won the last game and they lost. That doesn’t make the Aston Villa game easier at all, it just gives you a nicer perspective and I think that is important as well.

"If we win tomorrow it will be helpful, if we don't, we have four days to prepare for the final. In an ideal world, we win them all. We have to respond. Our only chance to win things is to win all our football games."