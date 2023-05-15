Everton's "kind" remaining fixtures may be the reason they manage to keep afloat in the Premier League with two games left, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Sean Dyche's side are one point above 18th-placed Leeds and travel to Wolves on Saturday before closing out the season at home to Bournemouth.

"I think they will have enough," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The fixture list is kind - Wolves are safe, Bournemouth are basically safe.

"That last game will be the decider and with the Goodison Park crowd behind them, I think they will be just about safe.

"I am not saying that with any degree of certainty, but I am more confident about them than Leeds or Leicester."

Leicester have a game in hand on Everton and could go above them with victory on Monday night against Liverpool, although Jurgen Klopp's side have won their past six games.

They also travel to Newcastle before finishing the season at home to West Ham.

Meanwhile, Leeds are at the Hammers next Sunday and host Spurs on the final day.

Did you know?

This was Everton’s third home league defeat by more than three goals since the start of the year, having lost 4-1 to both Brighton and Newcastle. This is already the joint-most times they’ve been beaten at home by that margin in a calendar year in the Premier League.

