'We have to fight to the last minute' - Lampard

Frank Lampard says he wants his team to be "brave" at Anfield on Sunday and to show "passion, fight and desire".

In a derby that is almost always ferocious, Lampard has called for his team to be physical but to "remain on the right side of the law".

On facing his first Merseyside derby, he said: "It’s a huge fixture and I’m very proud to be going up in a football game of this size.

"I’ve got a full understanding, I know what this club and fixture means to the fans.

"I don’t need to understand much more because I know what will be coming on Sunday.

"It’s an important match for both teams but for different reasons."

On what he expects from Jurgen Klopp's side, he said: "It’s a tough game. We have to be defensively strong because they’re a force of constant pressure.

"A derby brings a different energy to it but no team really goes there [Anfield] and gets opportunities, so if we get a chance, we have to be clinical.

"There won’t be time on the ball, so you have to be brave, accept it and play.

"We have to fight to the last minute no matter what in this game.

"We’ll make no bones about this either - you have to respect Liverpool as a team for their incredible squad, players and manager."