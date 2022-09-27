C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Since Scott Parker left the club after that 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, Gary O'Neil has held the reins at Vitality Stadium and has managed to pick up five points from three games against Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

There is a lot of promise from his caretaker spell so far. He has instilled confidence in this team, gaining a clean sheet after the thumping at Anfield. He has also been tactically superb, including turning around a 2-0 deficit at half-time to win 3-2 at the City Ground.

And had it not been for a dubious penalty thanks to VAR, he might sit on seven points after a good, well-fought performance against Eddie Howe's Magpies.

So, the question is: should Gary get the job full time? If it was down to me he would do, but I can only imagine with the potential takeover, it may go to their own man.