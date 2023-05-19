Sutton's prediction: 5-0

I was at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Manchester City's performance levels against Real Madrid were just amazing.

I was expecting City to dominate the ball and territory but I thought Madrid would carry a threat at times, and they really didn't.

City could be crowned champions on Saturday if Arsenal lose at Forest but they are going to want to go out and smash Chelsea regardless of whether they need to win this game to seal a hat-trick of titles.

That's what I think will happen, too. From what I have seen of Chelsea, they don't have an identity, or much of a plan. They have got some very good individual players but they are not a team and there are times when they look like a mess.

City will make some changes and bring in people like Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, but they will still win easily.

Anna's prediction: 1-0

Jenny's prediction: 3-1

