Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Once again, after a Wolves defeat in a game that most observers reckoned they just had to win to remain in contention for European football, the Premier League table insists that they are still well within range of West Ham – and maybe even Manchester United.

Mathematically, certainly, but very few of those who left Molineux on Saturday, as many thousands did before the final whistle, would have felt they are in the race with any spirit after a third successive let-down.

Bruno Lage had been guarded in classic football-manager fashion about the prospects of getting into Europe until last Friday, when he pointed out in public what a big incentive they still had over their remaining games this season.

On Saturday night he again said he’d spent the week having those conversations with the players too, and was therefore as puzzled by their lack of performance as everyone else.

It wasn’t the only puzzle, however.

There is a danger in dissecting a team selection from outside after a defeat, as only a coach and his players have all the information about fitness, morale and training.

All the same, the selection of Ruben Neves, far earlier than previously expected after his injury, did have the air of a gamble, as Lage himself admitted later.

Raul Jimenez has not reached the levels of form this season that his many admirers would have hoped. But the case for leaving him out is not very strongly supported by the other options.

Lage may now find himself cursed by the order of the results which he has overseen this season.

The idea of Wolves reaching 49 points by now, with the top three still to play, would have looked attractive when Lage arrived last summer, averting the dangers some feared with a squad still largely felt to be insufficiently stocked.

But as their form fades, the hope and patience of supporters seems to be draining too.

The remaining fixtures – Chelsea, Manchester City, Norwich and Liverpool – now look distinctly uncomfortable before what is already expected to be a demanding summer window beyond.