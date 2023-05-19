Robinson on Euro hopes, positive approach & double injury blow
- Published
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s trip to face Celtic in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Saints boss:
St Mirren made Hearts look “very average” last weekend but were devastated at conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to 10 men that left Robinson’s men feeling “sorry for ourselves for 48 hours” before getting back to work on Monday.
They now have to “do it the hard way” in the their bid for European football, with Robinson saying they need points in the next two games so they can take it to the final day against Rangers.
Rather than sitting back, they will take a positive approach against the champions at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Midfielder Ryan Flynn and striker Alex Greive will both miss the remaining matches with ankle ligament injuries.
Robinson adds: "It's a blow because Tony Watt has already gone back to Dundee United injured and Jonah Ayunga is injured so we are quite short up front. But we have two younger players, Lewis Jamieson and Kieran Offord, who will come into contention."