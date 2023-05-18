Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman says he's "massively proud" of the progress the Gunners have made this season.

Seaman, who won three league titles at the club, believes it's all down to manager Mikel Arteta.

"It's his first job, he's doing an amazing job and it's a massive job but he's making it work," he told the PA news agency.

"It's all down to Arteta, the way he's got the lads playing, believing, the demands he makes on them, that's what ends up being put out on the pitch.

"The process that Arteta goes on about is now really showing through. Even before when he was talking about the process when he first got there, people were questioning that because the performances were not the best but I see what Mikel does on the training field and I see the enthusiasm and his amazing coaching.

"Arsenal will judge him on his Champions League performances but I'm hoping for silverware, that's the ultimate game, that's where the club needs to be, back into the frame of winning silverware."

The club have spent 248 days at the top of the Premier League this season but have almost certainly lost out on the title to Manchester City who are chasing the treble.

The 59-year-old added: "I'm massively proud [of Arsenal], second in the Premier League is another huge improvement on the last few seasons and we've got to take that into next season. Arsenal can now contend, it's been a long time since they've been able to do that."