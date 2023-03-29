Robson the 'right choice' for Dons, says Goodwin

Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen have made the "right choice" in giving his successor Barry Robson given a longer run as Aberdeen boss.

Robson was development manager at Pittodrie before stepping up to lead the first team after Goodwin's sacking in January following the 1-0 loss to Darvel and 6-0 thrashing by Hibs.

"Delighted for Barry, really good guy," said Dundee United boss Goodwin. "He's been waiting patiently for an opportunity.

"I think the club have made the right choice. He loves Aberdeen, knows what the club means to the fans and you can't argue with the results he's had.

"Full credit to him and the players as well. I brought the majority of those players to Aberdeen and I know they're a good team, I know what they're capable of.

"Towards the latter stages of my tenure I wasn't getting the best out of them but I'm delighted to see them back up where they belong, climbing the table and competing for those top positions. I wish Barry every bit of luck for the rest of the season."