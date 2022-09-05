Phillips in training before Champions League opener
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips was present for the open section of training before Tuesday's Champions League trip to Sevilla.
The £45m man has been restricted to one substitute appearance since his summer move from Leeds United.
Manager Pep Guardiola has said Phillips is close to being available.
Kyle Walker was also missing after being substituted late in the game at Aston Villa on Saturday with an unspecified injury.