German football expert Jonathan Harding has been speaking to BBC Radio Sussex about potential successors to Graham Potter as Brighton head coach.

Among the candidates are FSV Mainz boss Bo Svensson and FK Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen.

Harding believes both options have their own merits.

On B﻿o Svensson, Harding says: "He started out by sorting the basics at Mainz, making them a more solid defensive side. He's also got them looking sharper in attack. He doesn't really like having the ball that much but that is down to the team he has. S﻿vensson has done a good job making them more efficient with the amount of the ball they have.

"I﻿ had the opportunity to speak to him recently and he came across as a coach who is philosophical and as someone who has a deep appreciation for the personal aspects of coaching."

As for Kjetil Knutsen, Harding says: "I really like what what Knutsen has done at Bodo/Glimt. He has done great work and the reason he may have the edge over other candidates is that he has already coached in Europe. He has had success with the club and almost took a club from Norway all the way in the Europa Conference League.

"His style of play is very exciting and could match the direction the club wants to move in and it's a move that would make a lot of sense."

