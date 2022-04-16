Man City 2-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC One:

"Absolutely proud, incredible - I think the first half was one of the best we ever played. We did all the right stuff, we scored in the right moments, we played an incredible game in the first half, I really loved each second of it.

"The second half started with the goal for Man City and then it opens up - the quality of City is insane and you could see it was a much more open game.

"We respect the quality of City so much and it's so difficult to win against them. But because we have these boys in our dressing room we have a chance.

"It's not a statement, we are just in the final. I think City knew beforehand that it could be difficult against us - that's how it has been between us most of the time. There was one game where there was a strange scoreline - 5-0 - when we had an early red card.

"But when both teams were on top of their concentration, it has always been close.

"The quadruple talk I can't believe it. This win means we have another game and then we have to play Aston Villa in a midweek, they have to move one game again.

"I don't think we have a full free week before the last matchday - it's all difficult but who cares? We came here and we wanted to go through to the final. We knew about the problems but qualifying for this final makes the quadruple even more difficult - it's the only way to do it but it makes it more difficult as well so it's a strange situation.

"But we are over the moon, we beat the strongest football team in the world and that's a pretty special moment."