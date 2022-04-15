Thomas Tuchel understands Conor Gallagher's frustration after the on-loan midfielder was denied the chance to face his parent club in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Gallagher has starred for Crystal Palace this season but the rules of his loan prevent him from playing against Chelsea.

Tuchel has sympathy for the 22-year-old and revealed a chance encounter had given him the opportunity to speak with Gallagher about the situation.

"We met by coincidence in a restaurant a few weeks ago," said Tuchel. "The subject came up and I apologised to him.

"I know how competitive he is, I know his character and I like him a lot.

"I can totally understand why Patrick [Vieira] and Conor wanted him to play but it is the way it is.

"The rules were clear when we made the loan deal."