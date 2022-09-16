Derek McInnes is challenging his Kilmarnock players to start picking up points on the road as his side prepares to make the trip to Livingston this weekend.

McInnes anticipates a "tough game" for his side, who have accumulated all their points so far this season at home, in West Lothian.

"Livingston ask the question of you at home, you are always in a game," the Kilmarnock boss said. "You always have to stay fully concentrated.

"They have beaten Hearts and Hibernian at home [this season] which gives you a suggestion of their capabilities.

"I know we have narrowly lost the games away from home, but it is important we pick up points on the road and that's the plan for the weekend."