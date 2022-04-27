Man Utd v Brentford: Who makes your Bees XI?

The Bees travel to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday, but who should make it into Thomas Frank's starting XI?

Although Brentford were unable to secure their fourth successive win, the Bees were good value in the goalless draw against Spurs last Saturday.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen was central to much of his side's attacking play, linking well with front-man Ivan Toney.

How should Frank line up in search of a shock win at struggling Manchester United?

It's time to pick your Bees side to face Man Utd