Dan Roan, BBC sports editor

With the final hurdle to the takeover of Chelsea finally overcome, and one of the biggest deals in sports history able to be completed, this was the news Blues fans had been desperate for after several weeks of unprecedented uncertainty.

Time had been running out for the club to be issued with the licences needed to play next season, so government officials will also be relieved that the future of the 2021 European champions has been secured in the nick of time after a highly complicated sales process. Approval by European authorities is still required, but that is now regarded as a formality.

With the Abramovich era drawing to a close, attention will now turn to the extent to which the new owners invest in the club and back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market.

And with Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all now US-owned, it will be fascinating to see what influence these clubs try to bring to the future direction of the Premier League.