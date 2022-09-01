Brighton striker Florin Andone has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old made 30 appearances in his four years with the Albion, scoring six goals.

Speaking on the club website, Potter said: "Florin’s been a good professional and, following some tough injuries, he’s worked really hard to get back to his best.

"Now he wants to play regularly, but we can’t give him that opportunity. With this in mind, we've come to an agreement that suits all parties.

"On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future."