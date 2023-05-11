I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

It’s hard to find anything disappointing about an outstanding season for Brentford. But as I have to pick one thing, I will say our early exits from both cup competitions.

We lost to Gillingham in the Carabao Cup third round. They arrived at the Gtech having won only two of their 16 League Two games, scoring just six goals.

We took an early lead, but failed to build on it and the Gills equalised from their only effort of the game - before beating us on penalties.

West Ham were winless in six games when we met in the FA Cup third round, and had lost to us the previous weekend, but beat us 1-0.

Given the cup runs of Brighton and Fulham, clubs in similar league positions to us, these felt like wasted opportunities.

