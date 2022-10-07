Arsenal have won one of their past 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool (D4 L9), a 2-1 home win back in July 2020. They’ve lost their past four in a row but have never lost five league games in a row against the Reds.

Liverpool have won their past two away league games against Arsenal, as many as in their previous 20 visits (W2 D9 L9). They’ve never won three consecutive away league matches against the Gunners.

Arsenal are on a run of 13 consecutive Premier League matches without a clean sheet against Liverpool, conceding 39 goals in those games. They have only had one longer run against an opponent without a clean sheet in the competition: 14 versus Man City (ongoing).