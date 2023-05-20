Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, speaking to BBC Sport: "It's hard. All that hard work over months has come to an end today. We just couldn't find a way through today, credit to Forest they knew what they needed to do. We struggled to break them down.

"It's a disappointing end. We have one more game and we need to put a smile back on the fans' faces.

"We had a few games where we dropped points through individual mistakes, those three or four games is where it's gone wrong.

"Deep down we know what we have achieved. When the dust settles we will be proud but this is a learning curve for us. It is a season to be proud of for Arsenal Football Club.

"The dust won't settle until the summer. We are very disappointed how it has happened but we are proud we pushed all the way.

"One team in six seasons has beaten Manchester City to the title. But it was our own doing, individual errors in games we should have won. We were in a position to win those games.

"Credit to Forest, they were fighting for their lives. We knew the type of game it would be. We just couldn't break them down. We lacked that magic moment and we got punished on the counter attack.

"We pushed and pushed but couldn't break through them."