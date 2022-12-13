Pep Guardiola has been linked with the vacant Brazil job, although Carlo Ancelotti seems the favourite to replace Tite after the Selecao's World Cup exit.

South American football expert Tim Vickery says Guardiola put himself forward for the job in the past.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Guardiola threw his hat in the ring exactly a decade ago.

"In 2012 he was on a sabbatical at the time they sacked Mano Menezes and Guardiola let it be known that he would take the job in the build-up to the 2014 World Cup.

"They rushed to get in Luiz Felipe Scolari as quickly as they could but a decade down the line there isn’t an obvious or non-obvious Brazilian candidate to take over.

"There is much more talk coming out of Brazil at the moment on Ancelotti rather than Guardiola."

