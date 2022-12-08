'Humble' Baccus focused on Buddies

Midfielder Keanu Baccus says he will continue to "do my best for St Mirren" despite heightened speculation over his future after his World Cup performances.

Australia assistant Rene Meulensteen this week tipped Baccus to win a move to one of Scotland's biggest clubs or leagues in England, France or Spain, but the 24-year-old has insisted on repaying the Paisley club.

"I definitely have career aspirations," said Baccus, who signed a two-year contract in the summer.

"I have loved every minute at the club and I'm still here. I will take it game by game and see where it takes me.

"That's what I was doing before so I should probably keep doing that and not worry about the future. I will do my best for St Mirren first – everything happened off the back of that so I will continue that.

"I grew up in a family that's very humble and they like to stay humble. Going to the World Cup made me want more. If anything it made me even hungrier to push and do well for the club.

"I want to be back playing games and playing every minute that I can."