Small returns on loan after 'chase all summer'

Thierry Small has returned to St Mirren for a second loan spell, with manager Stephen Robinson saying the Southampton wing-back "is someone we've chased all summer".

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season in Paisley, making 15 appearances - seven of them starts, and will now spend a whole campaign with the Scottish Premiership club.

"We got glimpses of his potential last season: his pace, his energy and his quality," Robinson told his club website. "We're hoping for more that again.

"We know him as a person. We know his strengths and weaknesses. He's still a young kid and we aim to keep developing him, but certainly I feel he'll be a big asset for the squad.

"We've only had one in at left-back and left wing-back, which has meant moving others around and out of their best positions for cover.

"Scott Tanser has been excellent for me, but Thierry brings real competition in that area and he can also play in at right wing-back and can play further up the pitch. In a tight squad, Thierry gives me a multitude of options."