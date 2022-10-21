He is pleased to have “the longevity” of taking charge of the team until 2023: “It’s a good feeling and now we can plan a bit more and get a settled group. Now it’s about me leading the team and trying to be really positive.”

There “is scope” for one person to join the coaching staff but he cannot give details of who that might be.

What can fans expect from his Wolves? “I think you’ve seen signs already. I want a committed group that show their potential and talent and can express that. But, more than that, we’ve got to start fighting more and working harder than our opponent.”

He sees Adama Traore as a vital part of his squad: “I’m a huge fan of him and what he brings to the team. He knows that and feels the love and affection. He knows his role and is excelling. At the same time, he’s only been back from injury for three games so we have to be careful with him.”