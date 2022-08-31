Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Tottenham

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Tottenham are quite strange really. They love to lure teams in and counter but West Ham got their first away win in their last game. The Hammers have had centre-half issues, they started with a back three against Villa but David Moyes' tactical switch to a four at the back won them the game.

You never know with Spurs, they can click but I think this will be a draw. I think West Ham will score with Spurs defending very, very deep.

Tom's prediction: 2-1

This is going to be a good game. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is clearly very tactically astute and he has got real depth in his squad now, but I have been impressed by West Ham too.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of this week's fixtures will go and cast your vote here