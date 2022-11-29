Michael Beale's first talk with the Rangers squad is said to have given the group a "massive boost" (Daily Record), external.

Reports in Australia suggest Rangers are being sued by the organisers of the Sydney Super Cup, after the Ibrox club pulled out of a planned meeting with Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers (Daily Record), external.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is a target for north east rivals Middlesbrough but Rangers are unlikely to renew their interest in their summer target (Daily Record), external.

