W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea's sudden return to form has been attributed to many things - the return of important players from injury, the increasing integration of their numerous January signings into the squad, and just plain old luck turning in their favour.

All of these have played a role, but nothing has changed this team's fortunes more than the switch to a 3-4-3 formation.

It's not the first time Graham Potter has used a back three this season, but it's the first time he's stuck with it, and it has paid dividends. Against Leeds he used the new shape to cope with the absence of Reece James - Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a capable deputy at wing-back, but it's a bit much to ask him to play on the right of a four.

After a win, Potter kept the same shape with James back in the team for Tuesday's game - and got an even more impressive result. Like any good manager he stuck with the winning formula, and was rewarded with a third victory on the bounce on Saturday against Leicester.

The legacy of Thomas Tuchel - and perhaps even Antonio Conte - lives on in this squad, who seem more comfortable in this setup than in any other.