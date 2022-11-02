W﻿out Faes says he believes Leicester signed him because of his "leadership" qualities and feels the Foxes can start looking up the table.

T﻿he 24-year-old defender - signed for £15m in a summer where Wesley Fofana left in a big-money move to Chelsea - feels he has now settled into Premier League life.

E﻿arlier this week former Foxes winger Matt Piper heaped praise on Faes for his recent form, stating the Belgium international has given the club a "lift".

"Leadership is why they bought me," Faes told BBC Sport. "I talk a lot and then I feel involved in the game and the players take it from me. It's natural to me.

"Fofana did a wonderful job at Leicester but this is the start of a new time. Its not that I'm the same player or the same style. For me there's not more pressure to fill for somebody that's gone for lots of money. I just came here and the club knew why they bought me."

L﻿eicester - 18th in the table - have two wins from their last three matches and before facing Everton on Saturday, Faes added: "We've always felt confident and always had quality. The play wasn't bad but we got punished on some mistakes but I feel all the team is now working to keep clean sheets and that's the first step to winning games."