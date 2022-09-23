Former Rangers star MacLeod retires at age 28

F﻿ormer Rangers midfielder Lewis MacLeod - who rose from the academy to the first team - has announced his retirement at age 28 because of injury troubles.

M﻿acLeod, a gifted talent who moved from Ibrox to Brentford for around £1m in January 2015, has called time on his career after a medial ligament injury sustained while playing for Plymouth Argyle.

H﻿e made his Rangers debut in 2012 with the club in the Third Division and went on to rack up 76 appearances and 16 goals for the club.

I﻿njury marred his time at Brentford and he moved on to Wigan Athletic in July 2019 before joining Plymouth the following summer.

M﻿acLeod told the Daily Record, external: “I had always been injury prone, if you want to say that. Never small injuries, all out long periods. A grade three hamstring tear, heart problem, torn ACL and torn medial ligament.

"You almost brace yourself for the worst. Honestly, I’ve had that fear from when I left Rangers. And when I eventually got fit, I had it in mind I was never the same as before.

"I’ve prepared myself for this. Unfortunately, I’ve got to a point where I can’t continue.

“The surgeons say they’ve exhausted all avenues, other than another op. But they’d no idea if it would benefit me.