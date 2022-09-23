Former Rangers star MacLeod retires at age 28
- Published
Former Rangers midfielder Lewis MacLeod - who rose from the academy to the first team - has announced his retirement at age 28 because of injury troubles.
MacLeod, a gifted talent who moved from Ibrox to Brentford for around £1m in January 2015, has called time on his career after a medial ligament injury sustained while playing for Plymouth Argyle.
He made his Rangers debut in 2012 with the club in the Third Division and went on to rack up 76 appearances and 16 goals for the club.
Injury marred his time at Brentford and he moved on to Wigan Athletic in July 2019 before joining Plymouth the following summer.
MacLeod told the Daily Record, external: “I had always been injury prone, if you want to say that. Never small injuries, all out long periods. A grade three hamstring tear, heart problem, torn ACL and torn medial ligament.
"You almost brace yourself for the worst. Honestly, I’ve had that fear from when I left Rangers. And when I eventually got fit, I had it in mind I was never the same as before.
"I’ve prepared myself for this. Unfortunately, I’ve got to a point where I can’t continue.
“The surgeons say they’ve exhausted all avenues, other than another op. But they’d no idea if it would benefit me.