Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It’s often said that there are few things fans like more than seeing one of their own reach the first team, a boy from the terraces living out every young supporter’s dreams.

I sometimes wonder if this Roy-of-the-Rovers stuff still has quite the same appeal, at least in the highest levels of the game, when fans are so regularly asking how much their club prepared to spend – and often deciding the answer is not enough.

Promoting players from within is not necessarily such a cheap option as it once was, either, as the biggest clubs lift their sights far beyond their local area, or even their own country, for talent. The "home-grown" quota is not quite as strict a regulation as you might initially think.

But now and then comes a case to blow away such cynical thoughts. Jacob Ramsey is the real thing, as he explained after his goal set Villa’s course for victory over Tottenham: "That was my dream, really, when I was coming through the academy, to be playing games at Villa Park on a Saturday." The boy from Great Barr, nurtured from a sapling by Villa, now in full bloom.

He's just about old enough to remember when Villa were last serious contenders for European football. "If we do get Europa, that would just top it. I was a fan when Martin O’Neill was in charge and we were fifth or sixth. Ever since, we’ve gone backwards, hopefully now we can start pushing forward and getting to the Europa League."

Villa haven’t qualified for a UEFA competition since 2010, when Ramsey was nine. To his generation, Villa’s greatest European exploits are tales from history, not memory. But perhaps some of the echoes of the 1980s are just starting to be heard again: an intense coach always asking his team for more, a barely-changing line-up, and – as good judges who were there in the '80s like the BBC’s Pat Murphy noted on Saturday, external – the strength of the bond between the Villa fans and their team can be measured in decibels.

Don’t get carried away. Even a Europa Conference League place – base camp for Villa’s long-term ambitions – is a tough peak to scale this season. But if it is still in their sights when they return from Anfield on Saturday, Ramsey might not be the only one living out his dreams.

