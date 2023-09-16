St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers: What Beale said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "[The game] turned out well. I thought we started really well, good energy, we got control of the game. The stoppage in the game didn’t help either team I don’t think. I thought we looked really bright up until that moment.

"Second half, we didn’t start very well but after that I thought we created numerous chances.

"I thought we were a little bit wasteful at times. The players get a pat on the back for winning the game. It’s another clean sheet, it’s the third in five games in the league so I’m pleased with that."

On Tom Lawrence's performance: "You can see he’s done a lot of work because he hasn’t played many minutes, so I'm really delighted he's been able to play 90 minutes. It just shows what a big player we’ve been missing for the last year."