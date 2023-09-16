Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren: Who impressed?

Image caption,

Blair Spittal. Alongside Callum Slattery, these two are one of the best midfield duos in the league. Their telepathic link-up play is so effective at getting Motherwell into dangerous areas. They did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Harry Paton is still getting his match sharpness back, and if Lennon Miller can continue his development, it'll start to look like a top six midfield.