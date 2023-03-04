Southampton 1-0 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "The players made a great start to the game.

"We obviously gave away the penalty but Danny Ward makes a great save and that gave them momentum for five or 10 minutes.

"Apart from that I thought we were good in the game, it was just the final third where we had good chances but didn't make the keeper work enough.

"The players gave their all and I can't fault that.

"I think Southampton got a lift from missing the penalty but only for a short period and we played our way back in and dominated the second half.

"We're disappointed in how we conceded the goal but we gave everything."

On finding consistency: "We started the season poorly, one point from six games and then we went on a nice run but we haven't found our rhythm since we came back from the World Cup.

"We just need to stay together now and keep fighting.

"When I see the team perform like tonight it gives me confidence. The worry is if you're not creating chances. A draw would have been disappointing but I really feel for the players."

On the injury to Victor Kristiansen: "He hurt his ankle in training so he'll be out for around four weeks. It's a shame because he's been really good for us."