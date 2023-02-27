MacDonald wants to 'steady the ship' at the back

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald believes the Dons' clean sheet against Livingston on Saturday will do wonders for confidence at Pittodrie.

They have the worst defensive record in the Scottish Premiership, shipping 51 goals in 27 league games, but were much improved at the back in Saturday's 1-0 win, restricting David Martindale's side to just one shot on target, which MacDonald expertly cleared off the line.

"Everyone dug in, and I was pleased I could help out by getting back and heading that one off the line", MacDonald said, speaking to Aberdeen's website. "The big thing is we got the result.

"It’s funny, a 1-0 win where you’ve had to hold it together right to the last minute can be a bigger thing for confidence than a 4-0 win sometimes.

"I think me and Mattie [Pollock] are getting to understand each other and are bonding better as time goes on. We know the task at hand, we were conceding too many goals before so we’ve come in to try and steady the ship."