Old Firm players feature in Japan win over USA
- Published
Both sides of the Old Firm were represented as Japan defeated the USA 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly in Dusseldorf.
Celtic forward Daizen Maeda played the first 45 minutes for Japan, while Kyogo Furuhashi didn't make it off the bench and Reo Hatate wasn't included in the matchday squad.
Rangers playmaker Malik Tillman was introduced midway through the second half for the Americans, but they fell to a meek loss in which they failed to register an effort on target.
Eintracht Frankfurt Daichi Kamada capitalised on a defensive mistake to grab the first-half opener before Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma added a late second.