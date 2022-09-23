Old Firm players feature in Japan win over USA

B﻿oth sides of the Old Firm were represented as Japan defeated the USA 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly in Dusseldorf.

C﻿eltic forward Daizen Maeda played the first 45 minutes for Japan, while Kyogo Furuhashi didn't make it off the bench and Reo Hatate wasn't included in the matchday squad.

R﻿angers playmaker Malik Tillman was introduced midway through the second half for the Americans, but they fell to a meek loss in which they failed to register an effort on target.

E﻿intracht Frankfurt Daichi Kamada capitalised on a defensive mistake to grab the first-half opener before Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma added a late second.