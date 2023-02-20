Rangers trio inducted into club Hall of Fame

Rangers captain James Tavernier spoke of the “huge honour” of being inducted into the Ibrox club’s Hall of Fame.

Along with goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steve Davis, the 31-year-old full-back, who joined from Wigan in 2015, was recognised for their contribution to the Ibrox side.

The trio are the first inductions into the Hall of Fame since 2014, and speaking to Rangers TV, external, Tavernier, who scored a double in Rangers 3-0 win at Livingston on Saturday, said, “It is an absolute huge honour. It’s still not really sunk in.

“I have been playing it down but it is such a special moment for myself and I couldn’t have been doing what I do every single day without the people who have been supporting me all the way. I am lost for words for how monumental it is."

McGregor, 41, was similarly honoured to be celebrated and said, “It’s a club that I love and so when I am finished and go to games, to walk up that marble staircase and see my name there is definitely something I’ll treasure forever.”

Davis, 38, capped 140 times for for Northern Ireland, admitted the accolade was beyond his “wildest dreams”.

“Growing up in Northern Ireland and being a boyhood fan, my dream was always to play for the club first and foremost but to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with people I idolised growing up it is a really special moment for me."