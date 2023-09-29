My daughter is my main motivation - Ralston

Anthony Ralston says his four-year Celtic contract extension “is a symbol of the work” he’s putting in to make his three-year-old daughter proud.

“It's good to get it done and it's now just about putting the hard work in and helping the team progress and be successful," right the 24-year-old right-back.

“I’ve got brilliant people behind me in my family and my main motivation is my wee girl. I've got my own family now so I've got responsibilities in my life.

“The contract is a symbol of the work that I'm putting in for her and the rest of my family and friends that have all helped me along the way from the beginning, as a kid, all the way through to now in my in my career.

“I'm glad I've been able to do that and it's now about continuing the rest of my career and doing the same work and make them more proud.

“[My daughter] is getting there, she's definitely getting to grips more with what her dad does, she's only three-and-a-half.

“When she's older she'll be able to look back at all the memories that I've tried to create for her early in her life and realise how special it was."

Academy graduate Ralston is embracing his role as one of the more senior members of the Celtic squad.

"Unfortunately, aye...," he said. "I am only turning 25 in November but for sure I'm not a kid any more.

"When there's younger boys coming into the team, it's trying to help them settle in as much as possible, especially if they are coming from different backgrounds and different countries.

"It's up to the likes of myself and boys who have been here for a long time or who have come through to help them settle in as best as possible so they can perform at their best."