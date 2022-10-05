Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Scottish football is improving despite his side's comfortable 2-0 Champions League Group A victory over Rangers on Tuesday and does not feel there is a significant gulf between the top teams in Scotland and England. (The Scotsman), external

Centre-half Ben Davies, who made a rare Rangers start as they lost to his former club, Liverpool, on Tuesday, explained that his lack of action was a result of getting back up to speed after suffering a knock that meant he had a "broken" pre-season. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Ben Doak, the 16-year-old winger recently named Liverpool's best academy product months after joining from Celtic, impressed and scored in his side's 4-1 Uefa Youth League win over Rangers on Tuesday. (Daily Record), external

