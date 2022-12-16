Aberdeen v Celtic: Team news

Callum Roberts is the only Aberdeen absentee for the Scottish Premiership game against Celtic at Pittodrie.

The Dons winger is still making way his back from a long-term hamstring injury.

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes has recovered from a groin injury and will be in contention to face his former side.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is available again after his recovery from a knee injury which has kept him out since October

Midfielder James McCarthy is out with a hamstring injury, while defender Stephen Welsh also misses to trip to the north east.

Right-back Josip Juranovic is on World Cup duty with Croatia, although he has picked up an injury ahead of the third-place play-off against Morocco on Saturday.