'Roma join many clubs keen on Juranovic'

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, who will miss Croatia's third-place World Cup play-off against Morocco on Saturday through injury, will have his future discussed with "many clubs keen on signing him", according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. (The Scotsman), external

Roma are the latest club to join the clubs eyeing 27-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic following his performances at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Offers for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung are "skyrocketing", according to the Sport Time outlet in his homeland while suggesting that Celtic and Fenerbahce are the main focus for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' 24-year-old going into the winter window. (Daily Record), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has warned director of legal and football affairs Michael Nicholson to expect a busy time as he continues to push for further signings in the January transfer window. (The Scotsman), external

