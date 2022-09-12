S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned.

European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met.

It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place as planned on Thursday.

About 3,000 PSV fans are expected at the game, which will require a significant police presence.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have confirmed their Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday is "going ahead as planned", while Liverpool are hosting Ajax at Anfield on the same day.

Manchester City's Champions League home game with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is due to go ahead, as is Manchester United's Europa League game with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on Thursday.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham are away to Danish side Silkeborg on Thursday.