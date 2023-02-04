Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Derek McInnes will wonder what happened in that first half in particular. Having earned a great win over Dundee United midweek, this was a real opportunity to kick-on and start moving up the table.

He did get a response after half-time but the damage was already done. Not many teams come back from three down.

Kilmarnock’s away form simply has to improve if they’re to end up where they want to be. They remain the only team in the Premiership yet to win on the road, and may struggle to stay in the top flight if they rely solely on their fortunes in Ayrshire.

More importantly perhaps, they can ill-afford to start matches in the manner they did against Livingston.