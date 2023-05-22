Your thoughts on Sunday's game

We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Al: The end of the season can't come quick enough. Another poor performance from us! Major clear out of players needed in the summer along with a clear transfer strategy.

Mick: Yet again Lampard picks a negative team. As a fan I want to see if we have hope for next season, I want to see the new players. They need a taste of the Premier League ready for next season. He blames the attitude, but he hasn’t helped. Hopefully we will see what a good manager can do? These players given direction I believe will do well.

Oshoke: The performance wasn’t that bad but losing 1-0 against Manchester City’s C team is unacceptable. Frank Lampard got the line-up wrong and Chelsea were poor in the final third.

Matt: I am just shocked at how we didn't score. In the summer, a striker needs to be a priority.