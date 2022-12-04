R﻿angers boss warns underperforming players - gossip

Rangers manager Michael Beale does not believe Celtic's squad is better than his. (Record)

But Beale warns underperforming players to improve or they could be moved on in January. (Sun)

And Beale has been promised funds to add to his squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Beale admits Rangers "have underdog status right now" with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Record)

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Beale can restore midfielder Glen Kamara's form. (Sunday Mail)

BBC Sport