Rangers manager Michael Beale does not believe Celtic's squad is better than his. (Record), external

But Beale warns underperforming players to improve or they could be moved on in January. (Sun), external

And Beale has been promised funds to add to his squad. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Beale admits Rangers "have underdog status right now" with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Record), external

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Beale can restore midfielder Glen Kamara's form. (Sunday Mail), external