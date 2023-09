One change for Kilmarnock with left-back Tom Davies debuting and replacing forward Kyle Vassell in the starting line-up. Vassell is not in the squad but new striker Andrew Dallas makes the bench.

Three alterations for Ross County with defenders Will Nightingale and Josh Reid and midfielder Kyle Turner starting in place of benched trio George Harmon, Josh Sims and Victor Loturi. New midfielder Scott High is among the substitutes.